HICKORY - Realty Executives of Hickory is hosting Jasmin Mora for her fall internship with Catawba County Schools. Mora has been interning with Realty Executives since August, and has developed practical skills in the workplace through her projects in the front office assisting staff and agents at the firm.
“As real estate professionals in the area for nearly 30 years, we have an extensive network of home service professionals that we like to recommend to our clients during the home buying/selling process," said office manager, Katie Keisler.
As one of her projects for the semester, Mora has compiled an electronic database for in-office use, a public internet portal for public use, as well as a printable handout for clients of the firm that lists service professionals such a lenders, home inspectors, and repair contractors.
“I consider it a compliment that students are requesting to intern at our firm,” said Keisler. “We have enjoyed, and will continue to partner with local schools to provide quality, work-based learning opportunities for students.”
