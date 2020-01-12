HICKORY - Realty Executives is pleased to host Catawba County Schools intern Megan Howk. She is spending her semester learning and applying marketing techniques that she gains at Realty Executives to her future schooling and career.
She is a future graduate of St. Stephens High School and aspires to a career in real estate. Megan enjoys spending time with her family and the people that she loves. She also enjoys helping others and spends her free time learning new things. She lives with her mother, father, and four siblings. The addition of Megan to the support at Realty Executives will further expand the front office staff to its more than 55 Executive brokers. For more information, visit www.realtyexecs.net
