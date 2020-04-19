HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory announced recipients of this year’s Horizon Award.

Each year, the company recognizes an Executive who has shown exceptional growth and promise in their early real estate career. This year, Realty Executives has chosen both a male and female recipient who deserves this honor. Realty Executives recognizes Carl Beardsworth and Stacy Sigmon as Horizon Award recipients.

Realty Executives is proud of Beardsworth and Sigmon and their dedication to bring clients professionalism and quality service, the company said in a press release. This hard work also allowed Realty Executives of Hickory to win “Best Real Estate Agency” in Hickory Daily Record’s 2019, “Best of Catawba Valley.”

To contact Beards-worth, call 919-616-1742 and to contact Sigmon call, 828-850-8241 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.

