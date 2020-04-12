HICKORY — Weichert Realtors — Team Metro is proud to announce their 2019 Office Award Winners. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2019.
These Weichert affiliated agents earned their recognition from among associates in 40 states at the year’s end.
» Debby Bullock-Benfield (President’s Club)
» Marty Pennell (Chairman’s Club)
» Rob Taylor (President’s Club)
» Crystal Gragg (Ambassador Club)
» Jennifer Clark (Ambassador Club)
» Celli Mellert (Executive Club)
» Frances Wynn (Executive Club)
» Jan Hendrix (Executive Club)
» Lora Rousseau (Executive Club)
» Victoria Lyford (Executive Club)
» Amy Lockee (Sales Achievement)
» Casey Bridges (Executive Club)
» David Berry (Sales Achievement)
» Jennifer Martin (Sales Achievement)
» Myra Marshall (Sales Achievement)
» Renee Drum (Sales Achievement)
» Tiffany Kerns (Sales Achievement)
“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless Realtors.”
Weichert Realtors — Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert Realtors — Team Metro, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or kim@teammetro.net.
