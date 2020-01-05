HICKORY — Lori Phelps has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 29,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential.

Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS designees subscribe to the Realtor code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.

Phelps is a broker with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors.

