Real estate team honored for performance

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate has announced that the “2 for 1 Team” has been named to the prestigious Leading Edge Society for 2019. The award recognizes the network’s top 8 percent of residential sales professionals in closed gross commission income or closed units.
The “2 for 1 Team” was recognized for its outstanding sales performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention held in Nashville in early March.
Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.
“Alice Long and Clara Robbins are incredible sales leaders who are a valuable asset to our company. They have laid the foundation for a solid customer base by implementing stellar marketing strategies and delivering superior service to their clients and fellow industry professionals,” said co-owner/broker Bonnie Mitchell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.
Alice Long and Clara Robbins entered the real estate field in 1996/2001 and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate in 1998.
Before winning the award, they won several Chairman’s and President’s Circle awards.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate, formerly Shook & Tarlton/Hedrick-Mitchell Real Estate, focuses on the customer, and its goal to provide the best products and services for its sales professionals, Mitchell said.
Berkshire Hathaway Home-Services Hickory Metro Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates, LLC, in February 2014. Visit it at www.bhhshickorymetro.com.
