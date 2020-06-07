Real estate professional honored for performance

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate announced that Lina Morrow has been named to the prestigious Honor Society for 2019. The award recognizes the network’s top 14 percent of sales professionals who in 2019 exemplified great sales measures in closed gross commission income or units.
Morrow was recognized for her exceptional performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held in Nashville from March 8-10. Real estate professionals from around the world attended the annual business and educational event.
“Lina Morrow is truly deserving of this honor. Over the course of 2019, she had a very prosperous year and consistently exceeded her sales goals. Lina is committed to the industry and more importantly to her clientele. Lina serves as a shining example of success to all real estate professionals,” said co-owner/broker Bonnie Mitchell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.
Morrow entered the real estate field in 1999 and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate in May 2015. Mitchell said Morrow’s success is due to her loyal clients who refer their friends and family to her, making 95 percent of her business due to referrals.
Morrow has lived in Hickory her entire life and knows the area well. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. She also enjoys working with her church, walking and hiking local mountain trails and working in her yard.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate, formerly Shook & Tarlton/Hedrick-Mitchell Real Estate, is independently owned and operated. It became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates, LLC, in February 2014. Visit it at www.bhhshickorymetro.com.
