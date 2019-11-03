HICKORY - Realty Executives of Hickory is giving back this fall. The firm is partnering with Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry to collect canned food goods.
Realty Executives will be collecting canned food donations through Nov. 20 at its Hickory location at 785 U.S. 70 SW.
Stop by the office or call Realty Executives of Hickory at 828-328-8900 for more information or visit www.realtyexecs.net.
