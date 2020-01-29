Foster

Foster

HICKORY - Mary Foster has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 29,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential.

Foster is a broker with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors. She has also earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation.

