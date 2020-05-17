HICKORY — Debra Trivette has received the 100% Club Award for 2019, which honors successful agents based on commissions earned in the past year. In 2019, only 19 percent of active RE/MAX agents earned the award.
“I am honored to receive this award” said Trivette. “As an experienced RE/MAX broker, it has been extremely rewarding to serve my clients and community.”
Trivette has been serving the area as a real estate broker for 14 years and specializes in vacant land and residential sales.
RE/MAX A-Team is a locally owned and operated, full-service real estate brokerage in the Viewmont Business District of Hickory. Founded in 1994, RE/MAX A-Team has 12 brokers, and their services include residential and commercial real estate. The office is also proud to be designated a Miracle Office by supporting Children’s Miracle Network.
