HICKORY — Cynthia Bumgarner has received the RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2019, which honors agents who have exceeded industry standards for earned commissions by providing outstanding service to their clients. The Executive Club Award was presented to less than 16 percent of all active RE/MAX agents in 2019.
“It is an honor to be recognized by such an incredible organization,” said Bumgarner. “My focus as a RE/MAX broker is on helping my clients realize their dream of homeownership. It’s truly a privilege to serve in this community.”
Bumgarner has been serving the Hickory Metro area for 11 years. She has extensive experience in single-family, apartments and commercial sales.
RE/MAX A-Team is a locally owned and operated, full-service real estate brokerage in the Viewmont Business District of Hickory. Founded in 1994, RE/MAX A-Team has 12 brokers, and their services include residential and commercial real estate. The office is also proud to be designated a Miracle Office by supporting Children’s Miracle Network.
