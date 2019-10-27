HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two no-cost seminars to assist startups and small businesses in selling their products and services online.

The Small Business Center will present “Creating an On-Line Store” on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. The seminar will provide an overview of well-known e-commerce platforms and options for creating an online store. PayPal and other payment gateways will also be discussed.

The Small Business Center will present “Selling on Amazon and Etsy” on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. The seminar helps attendees understand the pros and cons of working with Amazon and Etsy and provides direction for getting started with these well-established platforms.

Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

