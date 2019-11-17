HUDSON - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Radiography Program Director Amber Edwards, MS.Ed. R.T.(R)(CT)(ARRT), recently attended the American Society of Radiologic Technology (ASRT) Educator Institute in Albuquerque, N.M.

Edwards was one of 15 selected nationwide out of more than 260 applicants to participate in the opportunity, which included a six-week online course and the all-expenses paid in-person seminar from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25. The goal of the ASRT Educator Institute is to prepare medical imaging and radiation therapy educators for classroom instruction by covering topics in current principles of adult education, classroom management, curriculum design and technology. 

