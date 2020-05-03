Before COVID-19, Southern Glove in Newton mainly sold industrial work gloves to oil- and gas-businesses. Then the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of their supply plants abroad, and the oil-price drop slowed business even more.
The next step was to lay off or furlough many of its 14 workers, Chief Financial Officer Doug Dickson said. A Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan kept those people working.
The company, along with several in Catawba County, received money in the first round of the forgivable-loan program, designed to help small businesses pay their employees.
The loan will cover at least eight weeks of payroll plus some overhead expenses such as utilities and mortgage or rent payments.
For Southern Glove, it allows employees to keep their jobs and paychecks, unlike many companies forced to cut staff to save money, Dickson said.
“We’re able to work still,” he said. “I hear the opposite from other places.”
While many businesses around the country had trouble applying for the PPP loan program, Dickson said Southern Glove was among the recipients because he applied on a Sunday — the day the application process opened. “We needed the money because our business slowed down so much,” he said. “We really needed to do this.”
Jim Whitworth, a CPA and partner at Whisnant and Co. in Hickory, helped several businesses in the Hickory area get PPP loans. The loans ranged from $70,000 for a small consulting company to $125,000 for a charitable organization to $400,000 for a larger local company.
Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley is among those in Catawba County that received a PPP loan, Executive Director Mitzi Gellman said.
With the Habitat ReStore retail store closed and donations down, the nonprofit is out about $80,000 a month in revenue from the store, which closed mid-March, Gellman said. But Habitat is still building houses.
“When you’ve got four or five houses going at one time and your cash dries up, that’s pretty terrifying,” she said.
Furloughing or laying off staffers wasn’t an option, Gellman said. They are working to update the store, making plans for slowly reopening, planning to do online and by-appointment sales at the ReStore and figuring out social distancing measures to put in place.
“I need my staff in place for us to be ready to reopen,” Gellman said.
That’s why she knew she had to get the PPP loan. She worked closely with her bank and obsessively checked the application to apply the minute it opened.
Gellman was sitting on her porch when the loan went through. “I yelled so loud the neighbors heard me,” she said. “And I had my best night’s sleep I’d had in weeks. I was so stressed out.”
The $190,000 forgivable loan will sustain the 17-person staff for two months.
Nat Auten, president of YMCA of Catawba Valley, felt the same relief when the PPP loan came in, but it’s only a temporary fix, he said.
“It’s not a long-term solution to the devastating impact of the crisis,” Auten said. “But I feel like we’re fortunate to receive those funds to put paychecks in our employees’ hands.”
The forgivable loan will support the YMCA’s 50 full-time employees for two months.
But donations are down, and the YMCA isn’t able to hold as many camps as it typically does over the summer, Auten said.
Revenue is down significantly, he added, and the loan is only a patch.
“It certainly helps for eight weeks, but navigating the waters ahead is an organization struggle,” Auten said. “It’s just not a long-term solution. There’s no amount (of money) that any organization can feel comfortable with to navigate this crisis.”
Now, those who received PPP loans are tasked with figuring out to how to make sure it’s forgivable, Whitworth said.
As a CPA helping those businesses and nonprofits, he’s watching for SBA guidance daily to help people navigate tricky waters. At least 75 percent of the loan must be used for payroll, but there are other requirements to make sure the loan doesn’t have to be paid back, Whitworth said.
Loan forgiveness must be applied for in less than 60 days, he said. Some businesses have already had their loan for over a week, and there are still questions of how to apply for forgiveness, he said.
“There was uncertainty with the applications, and there’s still uncertainty,” Whitworth said. There’s no formal guidance on forgivement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.