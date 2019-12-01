HICKORY — Officials at Peoples Bank recently announced the promotion of Freda Turnmire to business center manager of the Catawba Valley Boulevard office in Hickory.

The announcement was made by Lance Sellers, president and chief executive officer.

“Freda has been an active business center manager at our West Lincoln office, and her knowledge and skills will be valuable in this market to provide that same level of service to these customers,” Sellers said. “We are certain that Freda will be an exceptional fit in the Hickory community as the new office manager.”

Turnmire has been in banking for almost 30 years and has extensive experience managing business centers.

Her banking background includes courses and continued education in banking, business and human relations.

She has developed many relationships during her time in the Lincolnton market and is eager to cultivate those same relationships with customers at the Catawba Valley location.

The Catawba Valley Boulevard office is at 2050 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory.

