HICKORY - Angela Sherrill recently joined Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP as of counsel to the firm. She brings more than 25 years of experience across a broad spectrum of business transactions and litigation matters. Her practice with the firm will be focused in the areas of business and real property transactions, corporate law, intellectual property, and employment law.
Prior to joining the firm, Sherrill served as general counsel for more than seven years to home furnishings manufacturer and national retailer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Before moving back to Catawba County in 2012, Sherrill practiced law in Miami, Florida. Her prior representations include: the 2000 presidential election case; the Elián González matter; the Chapter 7 trustee for Southeast Banking Corporation after federal regulators seized its principal subsidiary, resulting in the largest liquidation in the Southern District of Florida at that time; and numerous other matters involving financial institutions, commercial transactions, and business disputes.
Sherrill is a member of The North Carolina Bar, The Florida Bar, and multiple federal courts. She received her B.A. in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was chosen to participate in Bear Stearns’ summer internship program in New York. She earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, where she excelled at legal writing.
Throughout her career, Sherrill has been active in civic and other organizations. She enjoys the true-crime genre, Carolina basketball, and is a committed Francophile and a foodie.
