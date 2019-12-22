HICKORY - Pampered Pets welcomes a new pet care sitter, Lisa Somers.
Somers comes to Pampered Pets with more than 25 years in the animal care/veterinary field.
She is originally from North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and have been in North Carolina for seven years.
"I’ve enjoyed pet sitting my whole life and I’m so happy to be doing it again," Somers said. "I love making other people’s babies comfortable and secure in their own homes without disrupting their routine. I have a special interest in dog training and also have experience in creating a 'fear free' environment for cats. In my free time, I love hiking and canoeing, dog training, cooking, and taking as many cruises as I can squeeze in."
Somers shares her home in Granite Falls with her 10-year-old daughter, a pit bull named Bourbon, and three cats, Cookie, Pancakes, and Aslan.
