Local health care operators are gearing up for the impact of the new coronavirus as North Carolina declared a state of emergency Tuesday with the number of confirmed cases growing.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency during a press conference Tuesday after five more coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases were confirmed.
“Protecting public health means being cautious and being prepared. Today we are both,” Cooper said.
The state is encouraging people to take precautions like washing hands and staying home when sick as officials work to combat the new virus. Tuesday, health officials urged people over the age of 65 and those with medical issues to avoid large gatherings — including church services and sporting events. In Wake County, where six of the state’s seven coronavirus cases are found, officials recommended even more strict guidelines.
Coronavirus tests are more available now that the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health is able to test for the coronavirus and the private company LabCorp is starting to test as well, Cooper said. The state has the ability for 300 tests at this time and is working on a different method that wouldn’t rely on national supplies, Cooper said.
The state recommends only certain people be tested, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Only those who have respiratory symptoms, have a fever and have traveled to an affected area should ask to be tested, according to the NC DHHS website.
A medical professional will make the decision on whether to test someone, the NC DHHS says.
North Carolina has seven positive results of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. The state has tested 44 people for the virus, Cooper said.
In response to the virus, both hospitals in Catawba County say they are screening patients with flu-like symptoms to see where they traveled recently. The hospitals have protective gear to use if there is a potential case of the virus. and employees and visitors are being told to be hygienic.
While Frye Regional Medical Center hasn’t evaluated or treated anyone with coronavirus, the respiratory virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the hospital is prepared, Director of Communications and Marketing Marcia Meredith said in an emailed statement.
Along with screening patients as they come in, the hospital has mouth and eye protection available for visitors and staff and has made sure hand cleaning products are accessible.
If the hospital suspects someone might have coronavirus, there’s a plan in place, Meredith said.
“If we have any reason to believe a patient may have the coronavirus, our providers immediately implement the appropriate infection control measures,” she said.
Those include isolating the patient, intensifying cleaning in the area and hospital staff wearing protective gear like N95 respirator masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves.
At Catawba Valley Medical Center similar plans are in place, according to a hospital statement from Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Matt Webber.
The hospital staff is having daily meetings to discuss safety surrounding infectious diseases. If a patient does present with coronavirus symptoms the hospital has negative pressure rooms to stop the spread of the virus. The hospital would also restrict visitors.
“While infectious diseases can be frightening for the community, they are a part of the normal scope of care within our hospital and we are committed to following best practices that help keep our patients, visitors and staff safe and healthy,” the statement said.
Nursing homes in Catawba County are taking precautions as well. Lutheran Services Carolinas, which owns Trinity Village and Trinity Ridge in Hickory, is limiting and screening visitors to the nursing homes, according to a statement from Lutheran Services Carolinas.
The homes are also postponing some outings with residents and making sure staffers aren’t coming in sick.
The nursing homes also have places to clean hands at entrances and are encouraging remote communication with residents.
Wow, 630 people in the U.S. have died from this virus, so far. But wait, didn't over 14,000 people in the U.S die of flu last year? Am I missing something?
https://abc11.com/5855798/
Over 200 people in NC die from flu each year. As yet, none in NC have died of Covid-19. I'm sure if we have no Novel Coronavirus deaths, the State of Emergency will get credit.
