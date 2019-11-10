HICKORY — For the past 28 years, Dr. Michael R. Sigmon has practiced optometry in the Hickory area. Recently he welcomed two new optometrists, husband and wife, to his practices, which are in Hickory and Bethlehem.
Dr. Elizabeth York, a native of Lebanon, Ohio, is a 2019 graduate of the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn. She has a special interest in pediatrics and vision therapy.
Dr. Donald York is a native of Sophia, N.C. He has a special interest in general optometry, including treatment of eye diseases, geriatrics, contact lenses, and dry eye. He is also a 2019 graduate of the Southern College of Optometry.
The Yorks are participating in the Infant See Program, which provides no-cost eye assessments for children ages 6 to 12 months.
Sigmon, a Hickory native, is also a graduate of the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. His Hickory practice is at 2063 15th Ave. Place SE, beside Car Max, and his Bethlehem practice is on Rink Dam Road.
Immediate appointments for the doctors are available at both locations, and most insurance is accepted. Call the Hickory office at 828-322-2606 and Bethlehem office at 828-495-1234.
