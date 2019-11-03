twin city

The city of Newton joined the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the opening of Twin City Insurance in a new location during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 18.

Twin City Insurance is now open at 311 N. Main Ave. in Newton. The recently renovated space was formerly occupied by Bank of Granite/First Tennessee National Bank.

Twin City Insurance was established in 1946.

Jason Chapman, vice president of Twin City Insurance, welcomed guests and thanked Jack Sipe Construction Co. of Hickory for its work remodeling the agency’s new office.

“We’ve been in Newton for 73 years, and we look forward to another 73 years in business with great neighbors and partners,” Chapman said.

“Twin City has made a lasting impact on our community,” Newton Mayor Anne P. Jordan said. “I congratulate their team on opening in this beautifully renovated location. We are happy to have you here in Newton, and we’re here to support you.”

“I congratulate the whole Twin City team on your continued success,” said Catawba County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Keisler. “You have a wonderful entrepreneurial story, and I wish you continued growth and success.”

Photos from the ribbon- cutting are available on the city of Newton’s Facebook page.

For more information, call Twin City Insurance at 828-464-2643 or visit www.twincityinsurance.com.

