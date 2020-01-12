NEWTON — Newton welcomed Raise the Barre Dance Academy to the city during a ribbon- cutting ceremony Jan. 3.
Raise the Barre is now open at 1902 N. Rankin Ave. Owner and founder Jaimie Walden has more than 35 years of formal dance training and more than 20 years of teaching experience. She is a member of Dance Masters of America and is certified to teach by Test to Teach.
Walden owned and operated her own dance studio for more than 16 years before opening Raise the Barre. She has danced for Disney, appeared on the television show “So You Think You Can Dance,” and has traveled the country competing in dance, running dance competitions and performances, and teaching students of all ages.
Raise the Barre offers professional-quality dance training and performance opportunities to students of all ages and levels of experience. The academy offers ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, lyrical/contemporary and acrobatics/tumbling. The goal of the academy is to provide the best possible training and develop each student’s talents to his or her potential.
“We’re looking forward to instilling a love of dance in children and adults in Newton and beyond,” Walden said.
“Dance is a great outlet for self-expression and building confidence. We’re happy to be here, and we encourage anyone, regardless of their level of experience, to join us at Raise the Barre.”
“I would like to congratulate you on the investment you’ve made in Newton,” Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “We appreciate your support of the arts in our community and look forward to working with you as you grow your business.”
Photos from the ribbon-cutting are available on Newton’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact Raise the Barre at 828-604-0350 or raisethebarredanceacademy@yahoo.com. You can also visit the academy’s website at www.raisethebarredanceacademync.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.