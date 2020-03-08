NEWTON — Newton welcomed Banana Box Box Store to the city during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 26.
Banana Box Box Store is now open at 1901 Northwest Blvd. in Plaza Latina.
Banana Box Box Store is an extension of Banana Box Grocery Store, which is also located in Plaza Latina. The store offers a multitude of non-food items, including paper goods, housewares, baby products, pet supplies, apparel, furniture, toys, dinnerware, and more. New products are added continuously, so shoppers are encouraged to visit frequently to find great deals on new inventory.
Banana Box Box Store is owned by Royce Ring and Jamie Eastridge.
Public relations manager Becky Frediani welcomed guests in attendance and thanked Newton’s elected officials and staff, as well as the business’s landlord Javier Chavez, for their support.
“We’ve managed to develop and enlarge, and we firmly believe that this community and our customers, along with our great team of employees, are the reason for our success,” Frediani said. “Today, as we cut this ribbon, it means we’ve officially opened another set of doors to serve this community, and for that we are grateful.”
“I would like to congratulate you on your expansion here in Newton,” Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “Your business is helping to make Newton thrive, and we are here to support you.”
Photos from the ribbon cutting are available on the city of Newton’s Facebook page.
Banana Box Box Store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For more information, contact Banana Box Box Store at 828-464-6449.
