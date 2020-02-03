HICKORY — Rock House Farm Family of Brands has opened its first multi-brand factory outlet inside Hickory Furniture Mart.
The 25,000-square-foot outlet will be is managed and operated by Hickory Park Furniture Galleries and is located at the South entrance on Level 1.
It opened Saturday.
Rock House Farm Family of Brands represents an impressive list of well-known luxury furniture brands including Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Highland House, Jessica Charles, Maitland-Smith, and Pearson. The new outlet provides a mix of those brands at discounted prices.
New inventory will be arriving weekly.
Hickory Furniture Mart is at 2220 U.S. 70 SE.
“We are thrilled that Rock House Farm Family of Brands is expanding their presence here with a new factory outlet inside the Mart and that Hickory Park Furniture Galleries will be managing and operating it,” said Tracey Trimble, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Hickory Furniture Mart. “We have enjoyed our long- term partnership with both Rock House Farm and Hickory Park Furniture Galleries for years, and we are looking forward to this exciting new venture together.”
David Bolick, co-owner of Hickory Park Furniture Galleries added, “We have often thought about the opportunity to offer a multi-brand factory outlet to our customers, but with RHF’s recent acquisition of such popular luxury brands as Hickory Chair, Maitland-Smith and Pearson, we knew the timing was finally right. We remodeled our new space into more of a boutique outlet to highlight and display each brand in the best possible manner for our customers and look forward to offering everyone high quality luxury outlet products at affordable prices.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration event will be scheduled at a later date with more details provided at that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.