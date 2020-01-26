HICKORY — Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) announced the creation of a new foot and ankle practice, as well as the addition of Dr. Blake Weeks, doctor of podiatric medicine.
Catawba Valley Foot & Ankle Center is now open at 1985 Startown Road, Suite 101 in Hickory. Weeks is a Hickory native who most recently practiced at Raleigh General Total Foot & Ankle of Beckley, West Virginia.
Now welcoming new patients, Catawba Valley Foot & Ankle Center can be reached by calling 828-855-2131. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Weeks is a 2004 graduate of St. Stephens High School in Hickory. He received his bachelor’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, then graduated from the Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine where he received a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree. Later he graduated from the Norton Kentucky Podiatric Residency Program where he trained in advanced procedures for all facets of foot and ankle surgery, including foot and ankle reconstruction, trauma, diabetic limb salvage, and sports medicine injuries.
Weeks is certified through the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
For a list of podiatry and foot and ankle surgical procedures offered by this practice, visit CatawbaValleyHealth.org and navigate to the “Medical Group” tab and then the Specialty Care Practices section.
