HICKORY - Frye Regional Medical Center recently welcomed Matthew Seagroves to serve as its new chief financial officer.
Seagroves will be providing leadership and direction for the hospital’s financial affairs, patient admissions, scheduling and registration, health information management, accounting, materials management, revenue integrity and information technology.
Prior to joining the hospital, Seagroves served as CFO for Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in Sylva, N.C. Both facilities are part of LifePoint Health, the parent organization of FRMC.
Seagroves earned both a Master of Health Services Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University.
“I’m excited to be a part of Frye Regional Medical Center,” said Seagroves. “The team has been working on many new initiatives for our patients and the communities we serve.” Most recently, FRMC completed a $12 million emergency department renovation and expansion resulting in 32 patient rooms and three nurse stations to help serve the more than 40,000 patients who are treated here annually.
Part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Frye Regional Medical Center is a 355-bed acute care hospital that has served the health and medical needs of the residents of the Catawba Valley region since 1911. The Frye Heart Center is the region’s only center that offers open heart surgery and 24/7 cardiology services. It is also home to a brain center, cancer center, lung center, general and bariatric surgery, emergency services, advanced orthopedics, neurosciences, women’s birthing center and inpatient rehabilitation. The system also includes an inpatient adult behavioral health treatment center on its Frye South Campus. FRMC also offers access to more than 50 primary care and specialty care providers through the FryeCare Physicians Network.
