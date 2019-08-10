A new business is Hickory is aiming to give professionals space to work and make connections.
The Hub at Hickory Crossing opened this week at 210 Main Ave. Way SE.
The business offers several different types of office space to professionals. The options range from private offices, individual desks in the common area and a community pass that allows for access to the common area and conference room, Member Relations Director Lorie Street said.
The price range is $700 each month for a two-person office to $50 each month for the community pass.
The business is well-suited for both self-employed workers wanting a professional space to meet with clients and people looking to start businesses, Street said.
“We think that The Hub may be a place for a new business to start because … it’s economically sound,” Street said. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money to lease an entire office building or office space yourself and therefore pay water, sewer, electric, all that’s included in the pricing.”
Another service offered to members is enhanced connections to local resources including the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Center at Catawba Valley Community College.
The desks, chairs, computers and other accessories are already in place on the second floor. Additional office space and a meeting room will be added on the lower floor, Street said.
The Hub is currently offering a special. All people who rent office space by next Friday can have the option of having their rent reduced by 50 percent for three months or 25 percent for 6 months.
For more information, call 828-569-2363.