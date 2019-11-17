HICKORY – Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes CVMC’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.

CVMC was the only hospital in Catawba County’s region to earn this top designation., according to a news release from the medical center.

The Leapfrog Group, a national organization that scores health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, assigns a safety grade of A, B, C, D or F to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

More than 2,600 hospitals nationally were evaluated by The Leapfrog Group this fall, and CVMC earned its eighth consecutive "A" grade since fall 2016.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. 

