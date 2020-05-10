COVID-19-related disruptions at meat plants across the country have prompted stores to place restrictions on products.
Stores like Lowes Foods, Food Lion and Walmart are asking customers to limit purchases of certain meats.
Joe Smith, the manager of the meat department at Fresh Air Galaxy in Long View, said he is seeing shortages and higher prices for all types of meats.
“You order what you order and you just get what they send you as far as the cuts,” Smith said. “They have it or they don’t and if they do you pay a premium price for it.”
The store typically gets meat supplies three times a week, but the deliveries have been more unpredictable in recent weeks, Smith said.
He said his meat buyer told him the truck expected to come in Saturday would likely not have many of the items he ordered.
Smith said one of the advantages to being an independent store is that they can be more flexible with their supply chain than corporate chains can.
Smith’s meat buyer has told him the shortages could last for at least a few more weeks, but Smith is expecting it will be longer than that.
“I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Smith said.
