An employee at Merchants Distributors (MDI) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the wholesale food distributor.
"The employee is receiving medical care, and we wish the employee a speedy recovery. After learning of this case, we consulted with state and local health experts, reinforced our cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and, with the support and encouragement of the health department, the facility remains open," the release on behalf of MDI from Scott Carpenter of Capture, a public relations and marketing firm in Winston-Salem, stated.
"As more cases are likely to occur, we’ll continue to take precautions and actions to keep our warehouse, stores and other facilities clean and ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and communities following the protocols from our own health experts and relevant federal, state, and local authorities. We are in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health organizations, and have plans and procedures in place," the release said.
Merchants Distributors (MDI) is a privately-owned wholesale grocery store distributor headquartered in Hickory, NC. MDI supplies more than 600 retail food stores with food and non-food items in 12 states. MDI also exports to over 20 countries. Merchants Distributors, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. -- which is also based in Hickory.
