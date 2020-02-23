HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. is proud to announce the promotions of Ko Tang Cha-Moses and Matthew Braswell to senior manager, Justin Allen to manager, and Claire Chase, Morgan Coley, Yeng Klipp and Cameron Lackey to senior accountant.
Cha-Moses, CPA, joined the firm in January 2008, with her main focus in governmental auditing. She graduated with a Master of Accountancy from Gardner-Webb University after coming on board with the firm and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. Cha-Moses also serves on the audit committee of True Life Alliance Church and the Western Piedmont Community College advisory council for accounting.
Braswell, CPA, joined the firm in July 2008. His main focus at the firm is in governmental auditing. Braswell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Montreat College.
Allen, CPA, joined the firm in June 2018. His concentration at the firm is in governmental auditing. Allen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting from Appalachian State University. He received his Master of Science in accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Chase joined the firm in July 2018 after graduating from Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Her main focus is governmental auditing.
Coley joined the firm in August 2018. Her main focus is in governmental auditing. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting and a Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance from Western Carolina University. She received her Master of Accountancy from Appalachian State University.
Klipp joined the firm in June 2018 and her main focus is in governmental auditing. She attended Lenoir-Rhyne University where she received her Bachelor of Science in finance and her Master of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting.
Lackey joined the firm in June 2018 after graduating from Mars Hill University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting. Lackey’s main focus is in governmental auditing.
Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state.
Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has become a premier provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning and other accounting services.
For more information, visit www.martinstarnes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.