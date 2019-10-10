The Apple Data Center will be expanding with some help from the town of Maiden.
The Maiden Town Council voted Tuesday to annex nearly 260 acres of property to allow for the expansion of the Apple Data Center located in the town, according to a release from the town.
Data taken from Catawba County GIS indicates the value of the newly-annexed property is more than $1.4 million.
In a statement, Mayor Pro-Tem Max Bumgarner Jr. touted Apple’s role in the town’s economy, saying the company’s presence allowed the city to provide quality public services while keeping the property tax rate low.
“Apple’s contributions to the Town of Maiden started out almost 10 years ago, and this annexation will provide the opportunity for them to grow,” Bumgarner said via the statement.
The company employs at least 500 people, making it the town’s third-largest employer, according to information provided by the town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.