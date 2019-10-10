The Apple Data Center will be expanding with some help from the town of Maiden.

The Maiden Town Council voted Tuesday to annex nearly 260 acres of property to allow for the expansion of the Apple Data Center located in the town, according to a release from the town.

Data taken from Catawba County GIS indicates the value of the newly-annexed property is more than $1.4 million.

In a statement, Mayor Pro-Tem Max Bumgarner Jr. touted Apple’s role in the town’s economy, saying the company’s presence allowed the city to provide quality public services while keeping the property tax rate low.

“Apple’s contributions to the Town of Maiden started out almost 10 years ago, and this annexation will provide the opportunity for them to grow,” Bumgarner said via the statement.

The company employs at least 500 people, making it the town’s third-largest employer, according to information provided by the town.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Editor Eric Millsaps and reporter Jordan Hensley contributed to this report.

Load comments