What year was the company founded?
1978
What do you make?
Bradington-Young is a specialist in luxury motion and stationary upholstered furniture with a focus on leather and performance fabrics. The company manufactures its customizable recliners, chairs, sofas and sectionals in Hickory and cuts all of its leather and fabric materials at its Cherryville cut-and-sew facility. Its products are available in a wide variety of styles, premium leathers and fabrics ranging from timeless traditional to modern. Fully customizable, each piece is available in a selection of more than 175 premium leathers, over 125 fabrics and an assortment of nail head and wood finish options.
Why do you make it?
Bradington-Young is dedicated to providing luxurious seating comfort in quality leather and fabric upholstery to help our customers create a welcoming and exceptionally comfortable environment in their homes to connect with those they care about and enrich their daily lives.
Our corporate mission revolves around building world-class products, driven by a company culture that is distinguished by the integrity of our products, presentation, value, service and people. We are focused on using our experience and capabilities to support our customers, associates and vendors and to be a leading contributor to the communities, state and nation in which we live and work.
How long have you been in the area?
The company was founded 42 years ago in Cherryville, and has called Catawba County home for the past 35 years.
What makes your business special?
For more than 40 years, Bradington-Young has been committed to providing luxury upholstery to the marketplace with the highest quality seating available in the industry. It is the epitome of what we do at Bradington-Young.
Meticulously hand-crafted by artisans with decades of upholstered furniture manufacturing experience, we pride ourselves in being the ultimate choice for luxury seating. Featuring genuine eight-way hand tied custom coil construction — the industry benchmark for comfort, lasting quality and a consistent ride across the entire seating surface — we take pride in creating the most comfortable, stylish and highest quality leather seating available.
Bradington-Young’s Story:
In the spirit of American entrepreneurship, Bradington-Young was founded over 40 years ago in Cherryville surrounded by the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. A group of enterprising young entrepreneurs led by Charles S. Young Jr. purchased a shuttered textile plant in 1978 and began a new business adventure with one simple philosophy: “Build high quality products for a fair price.” A humble beginning, combined with a burning desire to be the very best, molded Bradington-Young into the premier leather furniture specialist it is today.
Now headquartered in Hickory, Bradington-Young employs over 200 quality craftsmen and women dedicated to our mission of contributing to the communities, nation and world in which we live.
In 2003, the company was acquired by Martinsville, Virginia-based Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ: HOFT), one of the nation’s largest publicly traded furniture companies.
In September 2019, the company expanded its factory in Hickory, nearly doubling its size to 160,000 square feet and moved its corporate offices and product development teams into the same location, improving workflow for new product development projects and streamlining communications among various departments. Its cut-and-sew facility for leather and fabric materials remains in Cherryville.
Bradington-Young was started as a family owned and operated business and is continuing the family operated business model with the second generation today, led by company president Craig Young, son of the founder.
Has there been a pivotal moment in the company’s history?
In 2011, the company developed comfort@home, a program for its retail partners to display a curated selection of Bradington-Young products in a dedicated space and promote sales periods on an annual basis. The program has been a tremendous success, making up about 60 percent of the company’s sales since its introduction.
Does the company have a funny story in its history?
When company president Craig Young’s father, “Cheerful” Charles Young, first started the company, he was in the local grocery store and he heard shoppers talking about the new company that had just opened, Bradington-Young. One of them asked the other, “Do you think they will make it?” Another shopper replied “No, I heard that Bradington was the ‘money man’ and he skipped town!” The funny thing about this is that there was never a “Bradington” in the business.
What is the history behind the company’s name?
When “Cheerful” Charles Young started the company, he wanted to use the letters that were already on the building of the shuttered textile plant called “Burlington-Madison Yarns” that he purchased in 1978. By moving the letters around he created the name “Bradington-Young” and only had to purchase an additional letter “G.” When Hurricane Hugo came through in 1989, the only letter that blew off the building was the additional “G” that he had purchased.
What’s the future of the company?
As a domestic manufacturer, Bradington-Young’s outlook on the future is bright as the company continues to diversify its product line to meet the ever-evolving demands of today’s shifting consumer preferences. The company is also well-positioned in today’s economy, which is trending back towards American-made products.
Its factory expansion in the fall of 2019 enabled the company to add production capacity for its growing business, which has been driven by its comfort@home retail program and the steady growth the company has experienced over the last several years, fueled by its growing luxury motion and reclining chair business.
