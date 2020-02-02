LONG VIEW - Chris Huffman was sworn in as a law enforcement officer at the Long View Police Department on Monday. His first day of employment was Wednesday.
In 2012, Officer Huffman began his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer with the Long View Police Department. In 2013, he moved to a full-time position at the police department where he remained until 2019.
In 2019, he left Long View Police Department and accepted a job at the Morganton Department of Public Safety as a police officer. Huffinan has approximately seven years of experience as a law enforcement officer.
Huffman has lived in eastern Burke County and the Hickory area his entire life.
Police Chief T.J. Bates said, "Officer Huffman has strong ties to the Long View community and we are very fortunate to have him back."
