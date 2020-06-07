Shuford Yarns donates face masks to community organizations

Shuford Yarns made more than 1,000 face masks for surrounding communities in the past few months.
Employees have also been keeping busy with their typical production. The company manufactures cotton and synthetic spun yarns for industries such as the military, home furnishings, apparel, craft, hosiery, medical, and more.
The mask-making movement at Shuford began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few employees decided to take scraps of fabric to make face masks for themselves and other employees.
Employees were sewing these masks at home. They soon came up with the idea to make masks on company time to distribute to locals.
Shuford Yarns has donated masks to a number of organizations, including: Catawba Valley Behavioral Health, Pace@Home, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, N.C. Division Of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Integrated Care, Catawba County Council on Aging, Women’s Resource Center, Catawba Science Center, Family Guidance Center, and Catawba County United Way.
