Positive signs, lingering uncertainty: Hickory area navigates historic recession

Even the health care sector took a hit. Dellinger said furloughs and job losses at places like dentist offices and medical practices were part of the equation.

While it took years for the local economy to come back from the previous recession, Dellinger said the existing data indicates the area will see at least some of the lost jobs come back quickly. “I think at least that first half of that loss, that’s going to bounce back really quick,” Dellinger said. “But instead of being flat for a long time and slowly going up it’s probably going to be more like it regains half of it and then the other half is slower.”

Alexander County took the largest unemployment hit of any county in the Hickory MSA. With an unemployment rate of 20.1 percent, Alexander County ranked second in the state in April for highest unemployment behind Dare County.

Craftmaster Furniture, the largest private employer in Alexander County, shuttered its factory from late March to early May. The company paid employees for the first two weeks the operation was closed, Craftmaster CEO Roy Calcagne said.

Workers were furloughed for about three weeks after that and were eligible to receive unemployment. During the furlough period, the company covered employees’ insurance premiums.