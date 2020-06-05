Pier 1 shuttering Hickory, all stores

Pier 1 Imports is closing its retail stores, including the Hickory location on Catawba Valley Boulevard.

The company announced at the end of May that the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court to end the retail operations of the company.

Closeout and liquidation sales started once the stores were allowed to reopen, including at the Hickory location after North Carolina lifted COVID-19 restrictions in May. A sign on the store, which sits in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center, says the entire store is up to 30 percent off.

There are no set closing dates for stores, including the Hickory store, according to the Pier 1 website.

The company plans to continue liquidation sales through October, according to a press release.

The company is also selling other assets, like intellectual property and e-commerce, with bidding in July.

