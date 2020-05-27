Hickory Daily Record website: New look, easier to navigate

Frequent visitors to hickoryrecord.com may notice a new look to the website.

We hope you will spend a few minutes familiarizing yourself with the new look. The revamped site boasts clean lines and a layout that’s easier to follow.

Fans of our e-edition will find it in the upper-left corner. Just click and you’ll be taken to today’s copy.

Looking for the obits? They are still in a bar at the top of the page. Click and you can see all the obituaries.

Change can be challenging for some. But as I remind the folks in our office, there’s a reason Ford and Chevy, as well as Kia and Subaru, launch new models each year. Change can make finding the information you want easier. That’s the goal of our new layout.

Thanks for reading.

