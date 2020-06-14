Column: Make no mistake, cash is (still) king

“Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.” One of my best friends in college was a big fan of The Who (classic-rock royalty for those of a certain age), and my time with him left many of their lyrics like this one from the song “Won’t Get Fooled Again” burned into my brain.
As I talk with small-business owners working to reopen and reestablish some sense of normalcy in their business, an important question always enters the conversation: “How much cash or liquidity do you have on hand?” Cash is still king. The new boss is the same as the old boss.
Every business is a cycle of money coming in and money going out, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown have reshuffled the timing and flow of many business models. And running low — or out of cash — is the quickest way for a business to get in trouble.
So what to do? If your business has changed — maybe because of capacity restrictions, maybe because customers are slow to return — review the timing of when you think cash (sales receipts) will be coming into your business and when cash (expenses) will be leaving your business. Build a cash-flow model.
Get started by firing up your spreadsheet of choice. Start with your cash on hand, and then create weekly buckets adding in line items of your money coming in through sales or other business activities and subtracting line items for money going out. Money going out includes payroll, rent, utilities, cost of goods sold, and other expenses relevant to your business. The net of your cash inflows and outflows will adjust your cash on hand — is it going up or down? Build out your cash-flow model for 12 weeks, so you can see upcoming expenses and whether your projected sales will provide you with enough cash to cover your needs.
What if you don’t like what your cash-flow model is telling you? What should you do if your cash balance is going down ... and turns negative? When managing for cash, timing is the key. Can you get paid more quickly by offering customers a discount for early payment? Can you negotiate with vendors to reduce expenses or push them back to a later date? Does your expense structure support a pre-COVID-19 sales level? You may need to make hard decisions on staffing and other expenses to get your organization back to a positive cash-flow — and profitable — level.
If your business sells products, monitor inventory levels and do what is necessary to turn older, slow-moving inventory into cash. Unless it’s wine or a good scotch, it’s not going to get more valuable with age. Focus on stocking quick moving products with average or above-average profit margins.
Remember, PPP loans remain available through the end of June. If you have not applied for one, you still may have this option to solidify your cash position. And you have support from your Small Business Center at CVCC, as well as your local SBTDC office in Hickory. Reach out to us for assistance with your business.
So take the time to review your cash position and project your cash flow as you move your business forward. And as The Who lead singer Roger Daltrey howls, “We won’t get fooled again!”
Jeff Neuville (jneuville@cvcc.edu) is the director of the Small Business Center at CVCC. Visit the CVCC Small Business Center at www.cvccsbc.com for more information and for free assistance with your business.
