2 Berkshire Hathaway real estate brokers receive Chariman's Circle Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate announced Kay Schmucker and Ashley Graffice, of the Kay Schmucker Team, have been honored with the esteemed Chairman’s Circle Award-Gold Level for 2019.
Gold Level is awarded to the top 2 percent of the network’s sales professionals in the U.S.
Awards were presented at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention in Nashville from March 8-10.
Schmucker also was honored with the 15 Year Legend Award for reaching another milestone for ranking in the region. This is a select group who have consistently ranked year after year in the top 2 percent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network in residential sales.
“It comes as no surprise the real winners are the clients whom they work with diligently to provide the best real estate service with professionalism, knowledge and experience,” said co-owner/broker Bonnie Mitchell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.
The company, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, in February 2014.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices continues as one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks, with nearly 50,000 agents and more than 1,450 offices in 47 states and abroad in Berlin, London and Milan.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.