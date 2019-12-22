HICKORY - Frye Regional Medical Center welcomes five patient care providers who will continue to deliver neurology care and treatment to its patients under a new name, Frye Care Neurology.
Formerly known as Novant Health Neurology-Hickory, the following providers will be based in the same location, 1985 Tate Blvd., NE, Hickory, using the same phone number at 828-328-5500:
• Dale Menard, MD
• Robert Yapundich, MD
• Jordyn Parker, PA
• Ashlie Morrissey, NP
• Tiffany Wightman, PA
Neurological conditions can often be complex to identify and treat. Taking care of the brain, spine and nervous system is a specialized area of focus for this care team.
“We use the most technologically advanced methods to diagnose and manage neurological conditions and disorders from migraines to stroke recovery,” said Dale Menard, MD. “We carefully collaborate with patients and their families on a treatment plan that lets you get back to living your life to fullest.”
Part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, FRMC is a 355-bed hospital that has served the medical needs of the Catawba Valley region since 1911.
