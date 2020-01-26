HICKORY — With podcast listenership on the rise in the U.S., a local business has launched their own podcast targeting leaders in the area.
StrongLead, LLC, a business development and coaching firm located in Hickory recently launched The StrongLead Podcast, a weekly podcast focused on strengthening and encouraging area leaders. The podcast is hosted by two of StrongLead’s owners, Chad Hall and Chuck Myers, each of whom has more than 20 years of experience coaching leaders in business, nonprofit, church and community contexts.
The podcast launched the first of January and early episodes featured insights and best practices related to growing a business, reducing stress, and improving the lives of those being led. Future episodes will address topics the co-hosts see as crucial for leaders in any industry, including: integrity in leadership, and rising to meet new challenges.
Podcast co-host Chad Hall says, “The podcast is part of a larger strategy our company has for making life better for every person in the Catawba Valley by improving the quality of leadership in our area. We know that the stronger the leader, the greater and more positive impact that leader will have. The stronger our leaders are, the stronger our community will be as a whole.” Fellow co-host Chuck Myers says the team has already received positive feedback from those who have listened to the early episodes: “Listeners have told us they like that each episode is about 15 minutes and that it’s professionally done while also being having a personable and friendly energy.”
New episodes are released weekly and listeners can find the podcast on all podcasting platforms such as Apple and Google Play. Listeners can contact Kathy Valenzuala, administrative assistant at StrongLead, via email (kathy@stronglead.org) with feedback, topic ideas, or to get more information.
StongLead, LLC (www.stronglead.org) was founded in 2008 by Bruce Schronce. The company provides coaching and organizational development solutions to area business owners and leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.