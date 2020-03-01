HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Using YouTube and Video to Market Your Business,” on Wednesday, March 11, from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.

The use of online videos, primarily those on YouTube is making a huge impact on the way we do business today. This free seminar shows small business owners how to set up their YouTube account and make great videos with a small business budget.

There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

