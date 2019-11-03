HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “How to Start a Business,” on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4-5:30 p.m.at the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce in Hickory.

This seminar helps participants assess the feasibility of their business idea and consider legal structure options and requirements. The session provides information on the various resources available locally and regionally to assist with starting a business.

There is no charge to attend this seminars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

