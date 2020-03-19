North Carolina has its first case of community spread coronavirus. It comes along with another jump in cases statewide and a surge in unemployment benefit requests as business slows and a ban on dining-in at restaurants and bars begins.
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to rise, reaching at least 120 cases on Thursday afternoon. The state reported the first case of community spread on Thursday, meaning there is no clear reason as to why the person caught the virus.
The presence of community spread is a sign the virus' spread is growing and the state plans to move more aggressively to limit its impact, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Thursday.
The number of cases is up 50 from the day before. Wake, Mecklenburg and Durham counties accounted for the majority of those cases, according to the NCDHHS website.
The jump in cases reflects the expected spread of the new coronavirus, as well as expanded access to testing. At least 2,505 tests at the state public health laboratory, universities and private labs have been completed statewide, the Division of Health and Human Services said.
The state lab did 549 of those tests and has resources for 900 more tests. Gov. Roy Cooper said they’ve handled the testing supply shortage well, but he expects many more patients soon. He said the state will need help from the federal government with testing supplies, ventilators and protective equipment.
Unemployment spike
The number of unemployment claims spiked this week, too.
The state Division of Employment Security said the number of claims in which people blamed COVID-19 for their layoffs or for reduced hours surpassed 4,700 by Wednesday morning. In North Carolina's recent robust economy -- the January jobless rate was 3.6 percent -- the number of overall claims has been roughly 3,500 per week, said Larry Parker, a division spokesman. Similar surges are occurring in other states.
The division began offering the COVID-19 option as a claims reason in its filing system starting at noon Tuesday. Gov. Cooper had just announced he would issue an executive order loosening unemployment benefit rules and closing all bars and restaurants except for takeout and delivery orders. About 80 percent of the people who filed said they were laid off, Parker said.
Cooper's executive order also cited state laws that allowed him to remove the one-week waiting period to file claims and to eliminate the requirement to look for work. People can now seek benefits when working hours are reduced due to the virus. North Carolina's benefit trust fund sat at $3.8 billion a few weeks ago. Unemployment benefits are capped at $350 a week.
2-1-1 is the number
The state announced this week that 2-1-1 is the number to call for assistance and questions about resources related to COVID-19.
The 2-1-1 line is run by United Way of North Carolina. People with needs related to food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, health care or more should call 2-1-1, a release from United Way said.
North Carolinians can also text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More than 8,700 cases have been reported in the U.S. with at least 150 deaths.
Virus cases slow in China
In mainland China, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 68,000 have so far recovered. For the first time since the outbreak started, China reported no new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
North Carolina's response to COVID-19 has rippled over the last week into a wave of closings, cancellations and movement limitations.
Cooper last weekend closed K-12 public schools for at least two weeks and prohibited assemblies of more than 100 people for 30 days. Violating the mass gathering ban and restaurant restriction could be punishable by a low-grade misdemeanor.
Attorney General Josh Stein said on Wednesday he wasn't aware of any arrests or charges related to those prohibitions. Local officers enforce that rule.
135 price-gouging complaints
Stein told reporters that the state Department of Justice has received over 135 price-gouging complaints since Cooper declared a state emergency earlier this month. About half of the complaints center on groceries, Stein said, while others focus on hand sanitizer and cleaning product sales. Telemarketing and phishing scams also are increasing, he said.
"Whenever a crisis like this occurs, there are bad people who will try to exploit people's fear, their desperation, their uncertainty, to steal money," Stein said.
Officials in Hyde County, on the Outer Banks, announced it would prohibit new visitors on Ocracoke Island starting Thursday. It marks another setback for Ocracoke village, which is still recovering from 2019 hurricane damage. Dare County issued similar visitor limits on Tuesday.
