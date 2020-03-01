Joan Everett Team honored with award
HICKORY — The Joan Everett Team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle — Diamond for 2019.
The Chairman’s Circle-Diamond is awarded to only the top one-half of 1 percent of the Network’s sales professionals based on total production. It is the highest award presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for agent production.
“We congratulate Joan’s team on this outstanding achievement. In a strengthening market, they continue to produce at record levels. Joan is admired by her peers in our local market and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network,” said broker/owner Bonnie Mitchell.
The Joan Everett Team consists of Joan Killian Everett, Michelle Mitchell-Impagliazzo and Robin Creel, all licensed brokers/Realtors, and can be reached at 828-638-1666.
Alex commissioners, EDC visit Huntington House
BETHLEHEM — Alexander County commissioners, in conjunction with the Economic Development Corp., continued their series of industry tours Feb. 18 at Huntington House Inc. in Bethlehem. The furniture manufacturer has two locations in Alexander County — one off Bethlehem Park Lane and one off Rink Dam Road.
Ryan Mayberry, chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, and EDC Executive Director David Icenhour met with Huntington House’s president, Corey Teague, and vice president, Monty Meadlock.
The company, which was established in 1985, employs about 150 people. Each unique piece of furniture is created by hand, one at a time, using premium materials. The craftsmen and craftswomen at Huntington House employ time-tested manufacturing techniques that have been passed down for generations to achieve the highest level of long-lasting quality and style.
A family-owned furniture company with a modern take on classic home fashion, Huntington House manufactures and sells a variety of sofas, love seats, chairs, ottomans, sleeper sofas, sectionals, recliners, outdoor upholstery, and more.
To learn more about Huntington House, visit www.huntingtonhouse.com or www.facebook.com/HuntingtonHouseFurniture. View about 25 photos from the tour on the EDC’s Google Photos page at www.bitly.com/huntington-house-tour.
Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro honored
HICKORY —Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro, located in Hickory, announced that it has been named to the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. prestigious Premier Client Group for 2020.
The affiliate is one of only 30 — out of more than 250 — companies from the Weichert national franchise network named to this elite group of real estate brokerages, based on its contributions and outstanding sales performance in 2019.
“Our top producing affiliates continue to raise the bar for excellence amongst our franchisees across the country,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “The tremendous effort put forth by this group in 2019 has truly earned each of these Weichert affiliates a spot in our highly-coveted Premier Client Group.
“A willingness to not only embrace, but promote, the industry-leading technology, marketing tools and business systems that Weichert provides its affiliates to help them build a world-class brokerage makes our PCG honorees the perfect brand ambassadors for Weichert and great examples to the rest of our system.”
Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves the Hickory metro area.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro, at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, call Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.
Edward Jones financial adviser plans event
HICKORY — Christiana Lovelace, a local Edward Jones financial adviser, will host a coffee club at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at her office, 903 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.
At the event, Lovelace will discuss current market conditions.
“The coffee club offers us an opportunity to learn from one another and receive market updates,” Lovelace said. “I look forward to keeping individual investors informed about the current market and economy, as well as have fun and get to know some of my neighbors.”
To reserve a seat, call Tiffany Alley, branch office administrator, at 828-569-2057.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisers offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors.
On the Net: edwardjones.com.
Financial adviser qualifies for conference
HICKORY — Steve Reese, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Hickory, qualified for the firm’s 2020 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.
This conference recognizes and celebrates financial advisers who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
Reese was among the 800 financial advisers who qualified out of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada.
The 2020 conference will be held in May at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in St. Louis.
“Qualifying for this conference shows a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” says John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events.
“This level of achievement only occurs when you have outstanding support,” he said. “Our team makes it possible for me to focus my time and attention on implementing financial solutions to our clients.”
Working with Reese are branch office administrators Tina Lawing and Marsha Edwards.
This is Reese’s eighth time attending the conference.
Learn to use video to market your business
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Using YouTube and Video to Market Your Business,” on Wednesday, March 11, from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
The use of online videos, primarily those on YouTube, is making a huge impact on the way we do business today. This free seminar shows small business owners how to set up their YouTube account and make great videos with a small business budget.
There is no charge to attend this seminar, but preregistration is required. To register or for more information, the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Seminar to focus on basics of bookkeeping
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Basics of Bookkeeping,” on Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
This seminar provides attendees with a workable knowledge of how to record financial transactions and reviews the important financial reports, showing participants how they can use this information to make informed business decisions.
There is no charge to attend this seminar, but preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
