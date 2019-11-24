HICKORY — Jim Armstrong Subaru selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as its Hometown Charity for the 2019 Share the Love Event.
Now through Jan. 2, when someone buys or leases a Subaru, the company donates $250 to a charity selected by the customer. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru and Subaru of America accrued $23,918 to donate to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate $250 to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases. This amount will feed 24 seniors for almost an entire year.
The 2019 Share the Love Event will be the fifth consecutive year that Jim Armstrong Subaru selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as its Hometown Charity. Meals on Wheels is grateful for Jim Armstrong’s continued support in feeding Catawba County seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.