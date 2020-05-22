The doors of the Olde Hickory Tap Room opened to sit-down customers for the first time in two months Friday afternoon. A small crowd was huddled under the awning outside the restaurant waiting to get in.
Trish Keener and her husband Sam were among those at the Tap Room shortly before it opened.
They said they’ve missed the fellowship of being able to go to restaurants. “It’s not been fun,” Trish Keener said. “You feel isolated. Socializing, family, friends — it’s all part of it and when part of that’s taken away, you miss a part of it.”
Trish Keener said she felt the restrictions had been in place too long and they were an overreaction, echoing the sentiments of several people waiting outside the restaurant.
Christine Pfingst said she and her husband Dale were dining out to make a point about the need to reopen. “It’s just a statement that it was something that needed to be done and it needed to be done sooner,” Christine Pfingst said.
When asked about his feelings on restaurants reopening, Terry Little simply said: “It’s about time.”
Restaurants are one of several types of establishments allowed to open subject to certain regulations under Phase 2 of the state plan in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
Others include hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, swimming pools, child care-centers and camps.
Breweries, taprooms and brewpubs will be able to open as well, according to a release from the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild late Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.