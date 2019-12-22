HICKORY — At his current 6-foot-5-inch stature, it’s difficult to picture Steve “Bigfoot” Sherrill as the iconic, bicycle-riding paperboy, but that’s just what he was in 1960 — an 8-year-old delivering the Hickory Daily Record in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
At a time when a single copy of the newspaper cost a nickel, Sherrill said he was able to rake in $8 or $10 a week from his 4-mile paper route.
“That was a lot of money for an 8-year-old boy, especially back then,” Sherrill said. “That kind of money went a long way in 1960.”
The money was nice, but just as attractive to Sherrill was the recognition factor. And that’s one of the things that has kept him delivering the newspaper off and on — steadily since 1977 — for more than half a century.
“You get to know everybody, and everybody gets to know you,” Sherrill said. “That’s the best part.”
Sherrill, 67, now delivers newspapers (the Hickory Daily Record, The Charlotte Observer and The Wall Street Journal) to approximately 175 customers on routes that cover about 50 miles in southeast and northeast Hickory. Covering the routes has him driving about 1,500 miles a month.
It’s early-morning work that has him out of bed at 2 a.m. and on the road from 3 to 5:30 or 6 a.m. every day, rain or shine, sleet or snow. In addition to varying road conditions, he has to be watchful of animals, both wild and domesticated.
“That time of day, you see a lot of animals, especially deer, but all kinds,” Sherrill said.
“One time a huge bear, must have been 300 pounds, ran right out in front of me. That was pretty scary.”
Sometimes it’s humans that pose a threat, even when you’re 6-foot-5, weigh 305 pounds and wear a size 20 shoe.
“One time, this guy stuck a gun in my face when I went to collect from him,” Sherrill said.
“I told him that was it, that he wasn’t getting a paper from me anymore. And he didn’t.”
Sherrill has always had other jobs in addition to carrying newspapers. He worked in a hosiery mill and at a vending company, and for the past 16 years has worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
He has seen lots of changes in the newspaper industry, from shrinking circulation and thinner newspapers to the boom in inserts.
“Years ago, there were no inserts, just advertisements in the paper itself,” he said. “Doesn’t seem that long ago, but I guess it was.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is people’s need to connect with those around them.
“Sometimes I feel like I know about everybody in Hickory,” Sherrill said.
“They’ll come up and ask, ‘Bigfoot, you still delivering papers?’”
Sherrill is also still playing golf, a game he took up 61 years ago. He once played with pro Lanny Wadkins at a tournament in Greensboro.
“I can still shoot in the 60s and 70s, which ain’t bad,” he said.
For the foreseeable future, he’ll keep delivering papers.
“I’ll probably try to do this into my 70s anyway. It’s hard to quit, really,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.