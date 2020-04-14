At least 180 businesses in Catawba County have applied for essential business status under the state stay-at-home order. More than 80 percent of the requests were approved.
More than 4,000 businesses across the state applied to remain open during the stay-at-home order from Gov. Roy Cooper that went into place on March 30, according to data from the N.C. Department of Revenue from March 27 to April 7. About 585 were denied essential business status.
The order was put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It closes nonessential businesses and stops nonessential travel until the end of April at least.
Businesses that applied for essential status include those not specifically listed under the executive order. Once businesses applied, they were allowed to stay open while waiting for a determination. If the application was denied, the business had to close.
The NCDOR approved businesses based on the executive order, which allowed businesses that meet social distancing guidelines to remain open.
In Catawba County, businesses approved as essential included some furniture makers, lawn care businesses, pet salons, cleaning services and home services. Among the businesses OK’d to stay open are The Sock Factory, American National Knife and KLINGSPOR Abrasives.
Larry’s Music and Sound, a music and audio store, also made the cut.
Owner Larry Gragg said he decided to apply to stay open because much of the work at the business includes installations at large entities such as schools, governments and churches. The work meets the social-distancing guidelines.
Gragg said he applied and heard back from the state in five days. The retail store floor is open with limited hours but most of the work is done outside the shop, Gragg said. Despite the stay-at-home order, there’s plenty of work to do, Gragg said.
“We’ve got enough stuff to keep us busy through May,” he said.
Many of the other applications to stay open were from businesses already allowed under the executive order, like construction companies, which were already approved, NCDOR Director of Public Affairs Schorr Johnson said.
Among the over 30 businesses that applied to stay open in Catawba County but were denied are CBD stores, clothing stores and furniture manufacturers. At least four CBD shops in Catawba County and at least five tobacco and vape stores applied. All were denied. Six furniture manufacturers applied and were denied, including Revive Furniture, Universal Furniture and Sandler Seating.
Two businesses got a firm denial — Plush Kutz barbershop and All Day Entertainment Inc., a bounce house rental business.
Businesses approved under the executive order do not need to apply to the state to stay open, according to the executive order.
