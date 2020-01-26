HICKORY — The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for an open house and sale at the greenhouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7-14. Light refreshments will be served.
Ironwood Estate Orchids is owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson. The Eriksons have more than 30 years of experience growing and caring for orchids. The greenhouse is located at 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory. For information, contact Phyllis Erikson at 828-294-3950 or visit http://www.ironwoodorchids.com./
The open house is free to the public. The Eriksons will be on site and available to answer questions on the care of orchids. Plants, pots and orchid supplies will be for sale. To come by other times outside the open house, make an appointment by e-mailing to info@ironwoodorchids.com or perikson@twave.net or calling 828-294-3950 or 828-238-3604 cell or by writing to Ironwood Estate Orchids, 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory, NC 28602.
